Kootenay Festival fun

BETSY KLINE
Castlegar News
Festival attracts large crowd to Millennium Park.
Festival attracts large crowd to Millennium Park.
BETSY KLINE
Castlegar News
Festival attracts large crowd to Millennium Park.
Calls started coming in just before 11 p.m. on B.C. Day about the blaze; size unknown
Are you noticing more bats around your house or property?
Navpreet Dhaliwal was among three 19-year-olds arrested last September
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took time for selfies at a B.C. Day celebration in Penticton
Founder Jo McCann used her experience to fill a void for recovery patients
MLA says province could begin Salmon Arm West project while consulting with First Nations
City public works has a plan and a budget of $400,000 to tackle the pothole problem