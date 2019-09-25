Kootenay Ferry to shut down again today

The ferry will stop servicing Balfour and Kootenay Bay as of 2:45 p.m. until Thursday morning

The Kootenay Lake ferry service will be shut down Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning. Photo: BC Government

Yet another shut down of the Kootenay Lake ferry will happen this afternoon.

The service between the Balfour and Kootenay Bay terminals will end at 2:45 p.m. and being again at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to DriveBC.

The last sailing from Balfour is at 1:10 p.m., while the final departure from Kootenay Bay is scheduled for 2 p.m.

There will also be essential services sailings from Balfour at 4:30 p.m. and Kootenay Bay at 5:20 p.m., with priority given to health care workers, persons with medical appointments, school staff, students and parents transporting students.

Early shut downs are becoming routine on the route due to an ongoing labour dispute between 80 members of the BC Government and Service Employees Union Local 2009 and the operating company Western Pacific Marine.

The union has said it will not have its workers using overtime hours during the dispute, which is leading to abbreviated schedules. Ferry users are asked to visit ferries.bcgeu.ca for updates.