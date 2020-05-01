Kootenay cooperative launches delivery service for Slocan Valley residents in need

Residents will be able to order food, pharmacy and farming supplies with new service

West Kootenay Permaculture Co-op has launched a food, pharmacy and farm delivery service for Slocan Valley residents in need.

The delivery service is called Kootenay Food and was established in partnership with the W.E. Graham Community Service Society and the Columbia Basin Trust.

In a statement on the co-operative’s Facebook page, it said it will be collecting the supplies in Nelson and dropping them off every week at homes, retailers and farms in the valley.

After registering for the service, clients can phone participating retailers listed on the co-operative’s website to place and pay for their orders and let the business know Kootenay Food will be picking up the order.

In order to have supplies delivered on Friday, you must place food and farming orders by 6 p.m. on Thursday and pharmacy orders by 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pharmasave, Safeway and Nelson Farmers Supply are some of the Nelson businesses participating in the delivery service.

While there is a general delivery charge of $10, seniors can have it waived.

