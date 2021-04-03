Kootenay Boundary sees increase in COVID-19 cases

Two new cases in Castlegar last week

After months of almost no new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the Kootenay Boundary area, the region saw an uptick towards the end of March.

While the Kootenay Boundary remains the area with the lowest new case count in the province, the region saw 22 new cases for the week of March 22 – 30.

For the week of March 21 – 27 there were two new cases in Castlegar, seven in Nelson, six in Trail, two in Creston and three in Grand Forks.

For the week of March 14 – 20 Castlegar had no new cases and for the week of March 7 – 13 there was one new case. This was after nine weeks without a positive case.

READ MORE: Trail family seeks answers after losing mother to COVID-19 infection

In the Kootenay Boundary region the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from January 2020 through March 30, 2021 was 249.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from January 2020 through February 2021 for Castlegar was 19, Nelson/Salmo had 72 and Trail had 21.

Editor’s note: These figures are based on the latest BCCDC information available as of press time. The BCCDC updates health service area, cities and cumulative totals at different rates and on different days.



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Castlegar News