Crews were dispatched at 3:17 pm and arrived on scene in 10 minutes. The woman was transported back to the Gyro Park boat launch and into a waiting ambulance. (Trail Times file photo)

Kootenay Boundary rescue pulls woman from river

The woman was pulled from the Columbia River near Glenmerry

A woman is alive thanks to a quick response by regional fire rescue.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue successfully pulled a woman from the Columbia River this weekend.

A three-man crew from Company No. 4, Trail, was dispatched to the river just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

“The river rescue boat responded to the report of a woman that jumped off the Victoria Street Bridge,” stated Cpl. Jason Milne in a Dec. 23 news release.

“The boat retrieved the patient near Glenmerry and transported her to the boat launch where she was transferred to the care of BCAS.”

The 9-1-1 came in at 3:17 p.m. with crews on scene at 3:27 p.m.

