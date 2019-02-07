Kootenay Boundary firefighters rescue child trapped in park

The young girl became stuck under some logs in Beaver Bend Park, across from the Warfield school

A young girl’s friends did the smart thing in freezing cold Warfield this afternoon when they sought help for her from trusted adults.

Eight firefighters from Regional District of Kootenay Boundary were called to Beaver Bend Park just after 2:30 p.m.

A child was reported to be stuck under logs.

“Upon arriving on scene, we found a child who had been trapped under a pile of logs for approximately an hour,” Fire Chief Dan Derby reported. “(She) was extremely cold and unable to free herself.”

Firefighters used tools to extricate the child and a rope rescue haul system to transport her up the bank to an awaiting ambulance.

“Our understanding is she was playing with friends when she got stuck,” Derby explained.

“Her friends did the right thing by going to the school and asking adults for help.”

The incident was noted to be under control at 3:30 p.m.

“Thanks Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue for their timely and quick rescue,” said Warfield Mayor Diane Langman.