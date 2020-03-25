Kootenay Boundary doctors urge everyone to #stayhome

"The time is now. Every day will now see a doubling of cases," report Kootenay Boundary doctors.

Message from #BCDocs is #stayhome. (Photo: Kootenay Boundary Division of Family Practice)

Kootenay Boundary doctors issued a public statement early Wednesday pleading for everyone to stay home.

The time is now.

The physicians report that everyday they will be seeing a doubling of novel coronavirus cases.

“There are significantly more COVID-19 cases in your neighbourhood right now than the diagnosed cases suggest,” the doctors state.

“We can’t wait one more hour or one more day. Let’s save lives, together.”

The following is an urgent message regarding COVID-19, released by the Kootenay Boundary Division of Family Practice, a non-profit representing all family doctors and nurse practitioners in Kootenay Boundary.

“The physicians and nurse practitioners of Kootenay Boundary communities are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19,” the medical professionals stated.

“This crisis is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime. We are working flat out to be there for our patients and their families.”

Doctors cannot do this alone.

“What the public does now will impact the health of everyone in our communities in the weeks and months ahead,” the physicians stressed.

“Lives depend on your actions now.”

The doctors remind the public that the Province of BC is in a state of emergency.

The following is a list of directives the physicians implore that each person abide by:

• Stay home unless absolutely necessary. This means no get-togethers. No dinner parties.

• No shopping. No sports with others, even outside. No play dates. Connect online.

• For blended families, reduce frequency of turn around between parent homes.

• Keep two metres – or six feet – away from everyone if you must go out. Even if they are relatives or close friends. That’s about the width of a car or the length of two arms stretched out.

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Tell your loved ones to do the same.

This is especially important for young people.

“We sometimes see you out in the park or at the beach,” the doctors said.

“You can get sick from this virus. More importantly, you can be carriers and cause a lot of harm to parents, grandparents, and other loved ones.

“This is serious – as physicians in our community, we are seeing many people who are abiding by the guidelines and staying home. We are seeing others who are ignoring the advice of our public health officer.

“Please stop.

“You are responsible for moving the finish line further. You are making this marathon harder.”

In Kootenay Boundary, we are community-minded, we pride ourselves in caring for each other and doing the right thing, the health care leaders said.

“Let’s lead B.C. in following the Provincial Health Officer’s directives, look after our loved ones and make the rest of Canada proud.”

