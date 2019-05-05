Koop retires as SD69 superintendent

School District 69 board of education has announced the retirement of superitendent and chief executive officer Rollie Koop.

Rollie Koop has retired as School District 69 superintendent of schools and as chief executive officer. — File photo

The board expressed deep appreciation for Koop’s service, exemplary commitment and effort in assisting SD69 in clarifying and carrying out its mission, vision, values and guiding principles.

Koop joined the district in August 2000 as vice principal of Kwalikum Secondary School and moved to the position of acting principal in 2005. He moved to Ballenas Secondary School as principal in 2006. In August 2009 he was asked to join the senior management team as the assistant superintendent of schools and was appointed acting superintendent of schools in 2011. In January of 2014, Koop was appointed superintendent of schools and CEO.

Koop’s tenure as superintendent occurred during a period of significant change in SD69 including reconfiguration of schools, the creation of personalized learning environments, partnerships with post-secondary institutions, expansion of community partnerships in areas such as early learning, implementation of fully revised curriculum from K-12, and the creation of a positive culture of professional growth and respect throughout the school district.

The search for a new superintendent will commence soon.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

