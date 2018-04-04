Komljenovic nominated for national service award

Summerland volunteer has been active with NeighbourLink and Agur Lake Camp Society

For the second year in a row, Mirjana Komljenovic is up for a national community service award.

Komljenovic has been nominated once again in the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur awards.

Last year, she was nominated in the social change category of the awards.

There were 6,000 applicants in this category and she was in the top 200, she said.

This year, she does not know who nominated her for the award.

She said the application process, with more than 20 essay questions for her to answer, has been challenging.

“The questions are demanding and the process is very difficult,” she said.

Komljenovic has been an active volunteer in Summerland, working with NeighbourLink and with the Agur Lake Camp Society in Summerland.

She said he community involvement is a way of improving Summerland.

“These kind words and small gestures are the things that are going to change the world,” she said.

Earlier this year, Komljenovic received the Citizen/Volunteer of the Year Award at the 80th anniual Summerland Business and Community Excellence Awards.

