Komatsu announces plans for $40M, 85k-square-foot facility in Sparwood

Komatsu Mining Corp. has announced plans to develop a new 85,000-square-foot sales and service facility in downtown Sparwood.

Komatsu Mining Corp. has announced plans to develop a new $40M facility in Sparwood. Pictured is Komatsu Western Canada regional manager, Steven Droste in April 2018, cutting the ribbon to signify the official opening of their current facility. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Komatsu Mining Corp. has announced plans to develop a new 85,000-square-foot sales and service facility in downtown Sparwood.

The facility, which will cost approximately $40-million to construct, is set to start construction early August and conclude by the end of 2020. The facility will be built in a recently acquired 15-acre parcel of land, purchased from the District of Sparwood, which is currently being prepared for development.

Komatsu has been established in Sparwood for approximately 30 years.

Look back: In April of 2018, the company celebrated the opening of their current facility.

“We’re excited to be investing in our community and our future,” said Komatsu Western Canada regional manager, Steven Droste in a release on Friday, July 19.

“This facility will be a great new place of work for our employees while enhancing our capabilities, so we can continue to provide our customers unrivalled service delivery,” he added.

A release by the company explained that they will continue to operate out of their current lease facility in Sparwood, until the new building is completed.

“Council and staff have put in a lot of time working with Komatsu to bring this project to fruition,” said District of Sparwood Mayor, David Wilks.

“And I can say for everyone involved that we are proud to have Komatsu put down roots and call Sparwood home,” he added.