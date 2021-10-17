Knox United ‘Perfect Gift’ Christmas craft fair returns to Parksville

Event to be held on Nov. 6 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The Knox United Church will hold their 16th annual “Perfect Gift” Christmas Craft Fair, including 75 vendors from around the Island, on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (PQB News file photo)

Parksville’s Knox United Church will hold their 16th annual ‘Perfect Gift’ Christmas Craft Fair in November.

The one-day event, on Saturday, Nov. 6, will be held from 9:30 a.m until 3:30 p.m., and will follow B.C. Public Health COVID-19 rules and regulations.

The family event presents a variety of crafts, food and artisan creations, offering many original gift selections for all ages.

Get an early start on your Christmas shopping as you browse through eight rooms filled with 75 talented crafters and entrepreneurs.

Admission to the craft fair is free, with breakfast and lunch available.

Knox strives to present a scent-free facility and asks all in attendance provide a scent-free environment as well.

More information on the craft fair can be found at kucparksville.ca.

