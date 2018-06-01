Knox Mountain Drive closed for a day

A short-term closure of Knox Mountain Drive will increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists who use the park, according to the City of Kelowna.

The road will be closed Monday, June 4, to accommodate replacement of the existing speed bumps, the city said in a news release. The full road closure applies to vehicle traffic only – pedestrians and cyclists will still have access to the road. Barricades and signs will be in place to inform park users. The road will re-open on Tuesday, June 5.

Knox Mountain Park and the trails within the park will remain open during the road closure.

For more information about Knox Mountain Park and the city’s parks and green spaces, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

