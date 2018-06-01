Knox Mountain Park - Credit: Google Maps

Knox Mountain Drive closed for a day

The path will be closed June 4

  • Jun. 1, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A short-term closure of Knox Mountain Drive will increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists who use the park, according to the City of Kelowna.

The road will be closed Monday, June 4, to accommodate replacement of the existing speed bumps, the city said in a news release. The full road closure applies to vehicle traffic only – pedestrians and cyclists will still have access to the road. Barricades and signs will be in place to inform park users. The road will re-open on Tuesday, June 5.

Knox Mountain Park and the trails within the park will remain open during the road closure.

For more information about Knox Mountain Park and the city’s parks and green spaces, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cyclist and police car collide at Nanaimo intersection
Next story
PIPELINE PROTEST: Trans Mountain project buyout fails to respect First Nations, speakers say

Just Posted

Revelstoke School District 2019 budget down from last year

  • 8 hours ago

 

U21, 50-plus and adaptive curlers from Langley to be recognized by Curl BC

  • 8 hours ago

 

Tofino and Ucluelet prepare for cannabis legislation

 

Knox Mountain Drive closed for a day

  • 8 hours ago

 

Most Read