Knights of Columbus step up for Shuswap community groups

A total of $15,000 was divided among numerous community groups, donated by the Knights of Columbus during presentations at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Eleven Shuswap community groups received some appreciated financial support courtesy of the Knights of Columbus.

During a brief series of presentations at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 21, a total of $15,000 – earned through accumulated lottery funds and an auto raffle – was distributed to different groups in the Shuswap and Thompson-Okanagan.

Among the local recipients were: Kindale Development Association, $500; Shuswap Family Resource Centre, $500; Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106, $500; Royal Canadian Air Cadets Squadron 222, $500; the SAFE Society, $750; Salmon Arm Scouts, $600; Shuswap Children’s Association, $1,000; Shuswap Hospital Foundation, $2,000; Shuswap Pro-Life Society, $1,100; Sonlight Kitchen, $750; and the Heart and Stroke Association, $750.

Salmon Arm Observer