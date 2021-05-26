BC Wildfire Service firefighters are on scene of a wildfire southeast of Keremeos. (BC Wildfire)

Knighthawk wildfire south of Keremeos now held

BC Wildfire expects the fire to be fully under control by the end of the day

  • May. 26, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Knighthawk wildfire south of Cawston is being considered held by BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze was reported on Tuesday, May 25, and is believed to have been person-caused.

The fire grew from the initial 0.6 hectares to 1.14 hectares by Wednesday morning. Six firefighters from BC Wildfire are on scene.

“We believe that the fire will be under control by the end of the day,” said Kyla Fraser, an information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Fire investigators are also heading to the site to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Despite its location, the fire did not impact the nearby highway or threaten any structures.

In addition to the 17 firefighters on scene, Tuesday, air tankers provided additional assistance with battling the blaze.

