Knife-wielding man robs Penticton pizza shop

RCMP are looking for the suspect who was wearing a ski mask

Video surveillance in a Penticton pizza shop caught the suspect in a robbery that took place on June 14. (Submitted photo)

A Penticton pizza shop was robbed by a person wearing a ski mask while holding a knife and fire-poker.

A female employee was making a pizza around midnight on June 14 when the suspect entered the store, walked behind the counter and ordered her to open the register.

According to South Okanagan Crime Stoppers, the masked robber put less than $100 in a pizza box and left on foot. RCMP said the man left behind the knife he was holding.

Video surveillance captured the suspect who is described as being five foot nine (1.7 metres) tall, wearing a ski mask, long shirt, pants and wearing gloves.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-490-4300 and quote file 2019-9326. Or, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

