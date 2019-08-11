Knife-wielding assailants assault man in Maple Ridge

A man was assaulted along 121 Avenue by Edge Street in Maple Ridge Friday night. (THE NEWS/files)

A man was assaulted by three knife-wielding thieves in Maple Ridge Friday night.

The attack happened around 11:59 p.m., said Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, as the victim was walking near 22561 121 Avenue, by St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Percival said the victim was approached by three other men and after a short conversation one of the men told him to empty his pockets.

When he refused to do so the three suspects brandished knives and the victim handed over his phone, headphones and keys.

The men then proceeded to punch the victim and it was during this altercation, Percival said, that the three assailants fled, throwing the victim’s phone and keys to the ground.

Police were able to locate two of the three assailants.

And, Percival said, as a result the file is ongoing, pending charges for the two that were arrested.

• More to follow

