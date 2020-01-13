Knife pulled on Vernon restaurant employees

Some restaurant employees were threatened with a knife Saturday during a robbery.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers were called to a restaurant in the 3100 block of 29th Avenue in Vernon just after 9:30 p.m. on Jan 11.

An unknown man had entered the store, threatened the staff with a knife and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Numerous officers flooded the area in search of the suspect, but were unable to locate him.

“This investigation is still ongoing,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media officer Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said. “There were no customers in the restaurant at the time and we are glad to report that no one was injured as a result of this incident.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his early 20s. He was seen wearing a dark jacket with a hoodie.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

