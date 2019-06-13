Kitselas votes Judy Gerow as new chief councillor

Kitselas elected a new chief and councillors on June 12.

Judy Gerow will take over the chief councillor position from the outgoing chief Joe Bevan, who announced he would not be running for re-election after serving three terms.

She won 66 votes out of 201, beating seven other candidates for the position. In the tight race the runner-up, Glenn Bennett, received 64 votes.

Gerow has served on council before and was also elected to the chief councillor position in 2011.

Cyril Bennett-Nabess was the clear lead for council with 89 votes. Clarisa Spencer received 59 votes, Lynn Parker received 56, Harold Lloyd Sr. won 52, Ian Chad Gerow received 51.

In total, 201 votes were cast for chief and council. Seven ballots were rejected.

The band elections are held every two years. Thirty-five people were nominated to run this year.

The election cycle began with a May 1 nomination date at the Kitselas main administrative building on Gitaus Road, east of Terrace on Hwy 16.

