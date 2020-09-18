Kitimat Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary

Participants are encouraged to track their walk or run, or just get out within their social bubble

Like others across the country, Kitimat’s 40th annual Terry Fox Run will be held virtually this year in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions.

The run will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20, and includes the option to track your run (or walk) through the MoveSpring app. Users can enter the code TFF to register and join the Terry Fox Run challenge.

Christine Doherty-Maggs is the community organizer for the Kitimat Terry Fox Run. She said that, normally, she puts posters and signs up around town, letting people know where the run is going to be held. People then show up at the start, usually around noon, and choose one of the routes Doherty-Maggs has mapped out for their walk or run.

“The run here has always kind of been a little bit your own way, because I offer for people to come and do one kilometre, three kilometres, five kilometres, 10 kilometres,” Doherty-Maggs said.

This year, however, Doherty-Maggs’ slogan for the event is “One day, your way,” encouraging people to still get out and walk or run, but to do it at their own pace, own time, and on their own route in their social bubbles.

For those who are looking to donate, donations can be made on the Terry Fox Run website, or to Doherty’s page on the Terry Fox Run website, by searching her up as an individual. Doherty-Maggs said people can also send her an email at kitimatterryfoxrun@gmail.com and she will come pick up cash or cheque donations from them, herself.

Donations can also be made throughout the year, not just before the run, on her page or to the Terry Fox Run website. Doherty-Maggs said on her personal page, she has exceeded her fundraising goal for Kitimat of $500, even before the actual run, and that doesn’t even account for others in Kitimat who may have donated straight to the organization.

