Kitimat ShakeOut successful

Kildala Elementary's Jade Wiens takes cover underneath a bench in the gymnasium during the ShakeOut drill exercise held at the school. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

Students across the district took part in the Great ShakeOut on Thursday, October 18, as part of a province-wide exercise to prepare people for what to do during an earthquake.

“It’s tough to think about the possibility of an earthquake impacting you and your family. It’s hard to imagine and scary to think about,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for emergency preparedness.

“Knowledge is the key to safety, and that’s why once again we asked British Columbians to imagine an earthquake scenario during the Great British Columbia ShakeOut.

According to ShakeOutBC.ca, more than 3,000 earthquakes occur in the province each year and the risk of one occurring that is big enough to cause significant damage is real. Those living near the coast are also encouraged to consider holding a tsunami evacuation drill.