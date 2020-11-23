Kitimat RCMP requesting assistance locating missing woman

Kitimat RCMP are requesting assistance locating 24-year-old Teah Wilken, who was last seen getting on a bus at City Centre Mall in Kitimat around 6:30 p.m. Monday (Nov. 23). Kitimat RCMP Facebook photo.

Wilken last seen getting on bus at City Centre Mall in Kitimat around 6:30 p.m. Monday (Nov. 23)

The Kitimat RCMP are asking for assistance in find a missing woman to ensure her safety.

24-year-old Teah Wilken was last seen getting on a bus at City Centre Mall in Kitimat around 6:30 p.m. on Monday (Nov. 23).

Police said Wilken is approximately 5 feet, six inches tall, with shoulder-length light brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has an elephant and heart tattoo behind her right ear.

Wilken was last seen wearing a floral shirt, a long red jacket with blue on the inside, and brown yoga pants. She may have had a white/tan medium-sized purse with her, as well.

Police are asking the public to call the Kitimat RCMP non-emergency number at 250-632-7111 if you knows her whereabouts or may have seen her after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

