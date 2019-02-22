Kitimat RCMP crime statistics

The Northern Sentinel will print the monthly crime statistics once they are released to the District of Kitimat by Kitimat RCMP.

We start in this edition with the statistics from January this year.

Listed in the first column are the total service calls for January for various offences. The second column lists the statistics for the same month but from 2018.

The third column lists the total number of service calls for a particular offence for the year from January 2018 to January 2019, and from January 2017 to January 2018 in the fourth column.

The fifth column lists the total number of service calls for the year 2018, January to December.

For clarification, the difference between a Query to Locate and Missing Persons is the severity of the file. A Query to Locate can escalate to a Missing Persons file.

Assistance files are when the Kitimat detachment will help another detachment with a file that isn’t related to Kitimat.