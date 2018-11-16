Kitimat pool and arena evacuated due to wrong mix of chemicals

Hazmat crew on its way to determine how dangerous scene is at the Sam Lindsay Aquatic Centre

The wrong mix of chemicals at the Kitimat Sam Lindsay Aquatic Centre prompted an evacuation. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The wrong mix of chemicals in the basement at the Sam Lindsay Aquatic Centre prompted an evacuation Friday night.

Kitimat fire department and ambulance received the call at 9:01 p.m. and rushed to the scene.

“They’ll do an assessment to see what the chemicals were and what the situation is,” said Fire Chief Trent Bossence.

They are now waiting on a hazmat team to arrive where they will do an assessment and determine what the chemicals are.

Hockey players from the arena and staff from the pool were safely evacuated and waiting at the back of the building.