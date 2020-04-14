Kitimat Minor Hockey Association announces 2019/2020 awards after COVID-19 cancels U18 championships

The KMHA gave a shout out to members of the U18 division who would not be returning next year

The Winterhawks Midget Rep team takes on the Smithers Storm in a January 2019 game in Kitimat. (Gerry Leibel photo)

The Kitimat Minor Hockey Association (KMHA) is congratulating its players on a successful season after BC Hockey suspended all hockey operations March 12.

The association is associated with the Kitimat Winterhawks, which have a variety of divisions and players aged 7 to 18.

While most of the age brackets had already completed the season, with the suspension mostly impacting teams’ final days of practice sessions, the suspension had a direct effect on the U18 team, who were gearing up to play in the the U18 Division Tier 4 Provincial Championships slated to take place from March 15 to 18 in Prince Rupert. “For some of our senior players this would have been their last official time playing for the Winterhawks,” said said Paul Ferreira with the KMHA. “Thank you to those players and families for being part of our association — we will miss you.”

READ MORE: Winterhawks score big against Smithers

The KMHA pointed to a number of tournaments held by a number of younger divisions’s teams in Tamitik Arena as a high point of the season. “These tournaments allowed families from all over Northwest BC to come and cheer their children on — some of which came armed with cow bells!” said Ferreira.

A full list of the Winterhawks’ awards for the 2019/2020 season can be found at the bottom of this article.

But beyond a great season for the team, a fellow alumni also had an amazing one of her own, with former Winterhawk turned University of Calgary student Kelsey Roberts picking up the University’s award for female athlete of the year with the U of C Dinos hockey team.

In an video interview posted to social media with Kitimat-based All In Hockey Training, the 21-year-old goaltender said it was an honour to win the award, which she said the University posted online versus the traditional sports banquet method due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yeah, that was a shock,” she said about winning. “Our team had a big year this year, it was exciting,” she added. Highlights to Roberts’ season include a 1.41 goals against average and four shutouts as she joins just two other female hockey players in the University’s history to win the award.

2019/2020 Award Winnters:

U7 Division (Initiation)

Team White

Most Sportsmanlike – Dathan Pigeon

Most Dedicated – Raegan Meeds

Most Improved – Zander Brady

Team Orange

Most Sportsmanlike – Luke Goffinet-Forward

Most Dedicated – Jameson Markwart

Most Improved – Robbie Skillen

Team Green

Most Sportsmanlike – Declan MacGregor

Most Dedicated – Aspen Thompson

Most Improved – Kellan Baker

Team Teal

Most Sportsmanlike – Benjamin Tormene

Most Dedicated – Connor Reilly

Most Improved – Sophie Hewitson

U9 Division (Novice)

Team Blue

Most Sportsmanlike – Damek Galbavy

Most Dedicated – Everett Mailloux

Most Improved – Ewan Byrne

Team Red

Most Sportsmanlike – Avery Livingston

Most Dedicated – Jaxon Pankurst

Most Improved – Maz Nattrass

Team Black

Most Sportsmanlike – Ben Leclerc

Most Dedicated – Theo Girard

Most Improved – Landon Readman

Team White

Most Sportsmanlike – Gavin Brotherston

Most Dedicated – Jonah Lopes

Most Improved – Luca Colombo

U11 Division (Atom)

Team Orange

Most Sportsmanlike – Bryce Livingston

Most Dedicated – Lakin Mailloux

Most Improved – Hudson Medeiros

Team Purple

Most Sportsmanlike – Mason Scrivens

Most Dedicated – Colsen Calder

Most Improved – Logan Luckey

Atom Development

Most Sportsmanlike – Kamryn Gutierrez-Perreault

Most Dedicated – Logan Pankhurst

Most Improved – Eden Tse

B.A. Quinlan Award – Most Promising 1st Year Atom – Chase Wakita

U15 Division (Bantam)

Andre Baldo Memorial – Most Dedicated Bantam – Michael Barnard

Darryl Trach Memorial – The Best Player in Bantam House – Camryn Ward

Shawn Michael Phillip Redmond Memorial – Best Team Player in Bantam – Devyn Molloy

Tom Connors Memorial – Most Sportsmanlike Player in the Bantam Division – Evan Watt

U18 Division (Midget)

Wilf Owen Award – Most Sportsmanlike Player in the Midget Division – Ryan Riggs

Brenda Lonsdale Award – Most Improved Player in the Midget Division – Markus Anthony

trevor.hewitt@interior-news.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kitimat Northern Sentinel