Kitimat General Hospital Foundation announces new board of directors

The 2019/2020 KGHF Board. Left to Right: Doug Thomson, Director; Margaret Sanou, Vice-President; Janet Tomayer, President; Fern Fontes, Director; Julie Wakita, Secretary; Martha Flores, Director; Rob Goffinet, Director; Corinne Scott, Treasurer; Linda Thomson, Director Missing from photo: Phyllis Rooney, Director and Barbara Campbell, Director. (Contributed photo)

There are a bunch of new faces on the Kitimat General Hospital Foundation (KGHF) board of directors after the foundation held its annual general meeting earlier this month.

After a number of board members, including president Janet Tomayer, vice president Margaret Sanou and treasurer Corinne Scott announced their intention to step down or resign from their position, there were a number of spots open for grabs.

The new Kitimat General Hospital Foundation Board of Directors for 2020/2021 includes: Michelle Wakita, President; Sally Rigoni, Vice President; Julie Wakita, Secretary; Claire Rattée, Treasurer; and Martha Flores, Fern Fontes and Rob Goffinet as Directors.

Despite the big shift for the KGHF, there was less of a shake-up at the Kitimat Valley Housing Society’s annual general meeting.

The Board of Directors remained relatively the same with the exception of members Phyllis Rooney (who also received the first ‘Honourary Life Member’ award from the KGHF for her dedication, commitment and fund-raising and as a founding member of KGHF since 2010) and Debra Lincoln, who resigned in September 2019; Janet Tomayer, who resigned in December 2019 and Corinne Scott who submitted her resignation effective March 31, 2020. Margaret Sanou also stepped down from her Directors role and remains a member.

The Board of Directors for the Kitimat Valley Housing Society for 2020/2021 is as follows:

Doug Thomson, President; Carl Whicher, Vice President; Barbara Campbell and Linda Thomson, Co-Secretaries; Claire Rattee, Treasurer; and Fern Fontes, and Richard Wozney as Directors.

