The Kitimat Cold Weather Shelter has officially opened for the season.

The shelter is open everyday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and intake hours are between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The shelter is located at 480 City Center, near the Dairy Queen. Call 250-279-0528 for more information.

