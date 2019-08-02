Kitimat Cares

On hand for the Branchâ€™s donation were, back, Kristen Scrivens, Marg Bogaert and Sarah Degerness, and front, Mike Moulder, Sylvia Mitchell, Leslie Stoneman and Brigitte Wolter. (Photo Dwight Magee)

Riverbank cleanup

Local lure supply company Jigbox owners Phillip and Francis Dos Santos organized a cleanup along the Kitimat riverbank on Saturday, July 15. The pledge – to pick up 10 pieces of litter from the riverbank for every jigbox they had sold.

The team and their volunteers spent the day combing the riverbank, collecting a total of 13 large items, 67 cans/bottles, a staggering 554 cigarette butts and 986 pieces of plastic and paper, a total of 1,620 pieces of junk.

The Legion helps again

Marg Bogaert, president of the Kitimat branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, visited Kitimat’s extended care facility Mountainview Lodge on July 23 to present a sizeable donation on behalf of the branch.

Each year across the country the Royal Canadian Legion pays tribute to Canada’s veterans by distributing poppies as a symbol of remembrance to our veterans, particularly those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defence of our country. While the money raised by the poppy sales is to be used primarily in direct support of veterans and their families the money can also be used for specific community-based funding needs which serves the greater community.

Speaking to the Legion’s donation, Marg said she was pleased that the Kitimat branch was able to work directly with the lodge – the Branch’s $4,000 donation will allow the lodge to purchase two tilting models and one non-tilting model.

Vroom with a view

A group of local motorcycle enthusiasts and passionate pet owners partnered with the Kitimat Chamber of Commerce to host the 6th annual Man’s Best Friend Motorcycle Show n’ Shine, which was held on Saturday, July 13.

The objective of the event was to collect donations (food and pet supplies), fundraise and promote awareness for the Kitimat Community Humane Society. The generous contributions and support in 2018 resulted in over $12,000 of pet supplies and cash donations being raised by participants and sponsors.

This year broke records – a whopping 63 motorbikes on display as well as $15,316 raised (consisting of pet food and donations) going to the Kitimat Community Humane Society.

