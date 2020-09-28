Kitimat campgrounds temporarily closed due to flooding

Radley and Hirsch Creek Parks have been closed to the public as of Monday (Sept. 28) due to flooding from the heavy rains the town had this past weekend. When flooding subsides, the District said both parks will reopen until the end of the season on Oct. 5.
Residents and vistors are urged to take caution when near the Kitimat River, as the banks are subject to erosion. This creates unstable ground near the river, especially during times of high water levels and flooding.
