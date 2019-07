Stardust Restaurant will be open for business as usual

A fire at Stardust Restaurant caused a brief road closure on Third Ave. Wednesday afternoon. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

A restaurant fire caused a brief road closure on Third Ave. Wednesday afternoon.

Stardust Restaurant, located between Fifth and Sixth Street, experienced a stove fire.

Chad Cooper, deputy chief for the fire department, said the fire was successfully put out with no injuries or damages other than the stove itself.

Stardust Restaurant will be open for business as usual.

