Kitamaat Village Road gets critical repairs

A nearly 3km section of the Kitamaat Village Road is being repaved. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

Work on rehabilitating the road to Kitamaat Village started last week is scheduled to be completed before fall.

The work came as a relief to motorists who use the road on a daily basis – the worst section of the road has been torn up and is being repaved completely.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson Danielle Pope said the work, estimated to cost just under $1 million, is expected to be substantially completed in July.

“However, final clean up and touch-up works will continue through the summer. Delays should generally be minimal, but travellers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes between the working hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in July,” said Pope.

She appealed to motorists to allow for additional travel time, to obey all signs and to watch for workers on the road during the roadworks.

The work includes the repaving of the road for a distance of 1.5 km on either side of Morrison Creek Bridge, about 3km, reinstalling the shouldering along this section, general road widening and installing new concrete barriers along sections of the new paving.

Pope said other minor shoulder deficiencies along the entire road will also be addressed.

