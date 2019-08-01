Kitamaat to host street hockey tourney

Hockey fans young (and not-so-young) clear your calendars – August 13 and 14 will see hockey greats Bryan Trottier and Gino Odjick coming to Kitamaat Village for a street hockey tournament – and everyone is invited!

Trottier, a six-time Stanley Cup winner with 18 seasons in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders, and Gino Odjick who spent 12 seasons in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and the Montreal Canadiens, will be guest stars at the tournament.

Haisla Nation recreation co-ordinator Adrian Mercer said the tournament, the first of its kind in the village, will be played on a round-robin basis, with eight teams per division.

Divisions will be based on age groups – 6-8 years, 9-12 years, 12-15 years and 16 and over. No experience is necessary to participate and games will be 4-on-4 plus a goalie per team, for a maximum of five team members playing at one time.

“Teams should have a minimum of eight players and a maximum of 12, not including the goalie. Games will have 3 to 7 minute periods with 3-minute breaks in between periods,” said Mercer.

The tournament is open to anyone and will take place at the Haisla Recreation Centre on both days. Hockey sticks will be provided and young players will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Players will need to bring lunch and a reusable water bottle – the Haisla junior boys will operate a canteen during the event.

Registration is essential and closes on Monday, August 5, at midnight. Sign-up sheets are available at the Haisla Recreation Centre or can be downloaded and emailed to Mercer at: amercer@haisla.ca.

For more information, contact Mercer by email or by calling 250-639-9361 ext 365.

Entry to the tournament is free and is being sponsored by the Haisla Nation Council, LNG Canada, Haisea Marine, ESS Compass Group Canada and Superior Propane.

