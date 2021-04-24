Kirk Duff wins mayor, Brian Bogle wins council seat in Castlegar byelection

Five candidates ran for mayor and four ran for council

Castlegar has a new mayor and city councilor.

In a super tight race, Kirk Duff won the mayor seat by 42 votes.

Brian Bogle won the council seat by a landslide.

Mayoral Votes:

Lawrence Chernoff — 498

Kirk Duff — 724

Gord Lamont — 190

Florio Vassilakakis — 682

Gord Zaitsoff — 311

Council votes:

Brian Bogle — 1518

Sandy Bojechko — 371

Shirley Flastead — 287

Heather Fancy — 200

These preliminary results are subject to confirmation by the Chief Elections Officer.

Duff is no stranger to Castlegar politics, having previously spent 18 years as a city councilor.

Florio Vassilakakis gave up his city council seat of eight years in order to run for mayor, the loss means he will no longer have a place on council.

Duff says he is overwhelmed with the response he received from voters.

“It is quite an honour to be elected as Castlegar’s mayor,” he told Castlegar News on election night.

“Thank you to all the voters for coming our to participate in democracy.”

Duff says he thinks the message he shared throughout his campaign resonated with voters: “This election was about leadership style and personality, built on a strong political background and community service.”

Brian Bogle was also quite overwhelmed with the number of votes — 1518 — he received.

“I am very grateful,” he told Castlegar News shortly after hearing the election results.

Bogle thinks it was the fact that he was so well known from his work as the long-time manager of Castlegar Safeway that gave him the edge in the election.

“People know me from my work and they recognize that I will apply the same things to the city that I applied at my work place.

“They knew they could approach me and talk to me, and I plan to be the same with the city.”

The newly-elected officials will be sworn in on May 17.

Voter turnout

Voter turnout was good for a byelection, with a total of 2405 votes cast for mayor. Advance polls were popular this election with 1016 people casting their votes early.

The municipal byelection of 2013 saw just 973 residents vote, while the byelection of 2016 saw 1844 votes.

The last municipal regular election was in 2018. There were 2866 votes cast — voter turnout rate of 47 per cent.

