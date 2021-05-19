Kirby Booker appointed Quesnel’s new fire inspector

Booker moves into the position after former inspector Ron Richert took on the chief's role

Kirby Booker was appointed as Quesnel’s new fire inspector as of May 17. (Observer File Photo)

Buildings around Quesnel will see a new, but framiliar face inspectin their homes.

The city announced Kirby Booker has been appointed as Fire Inspector for the Quesnel Fire Department, taking over from now-chief Ron Richert, who had served in the role since 2012.

READ MORE: Ron Richert named Quesnel’s new fire chief

“Kirby has a great deal of experience in fire suppression, emergency management, and strategic planning,” Richert said. “Her knowledge in building construction, provincial and municipal acts, codes, and bylaws in relation to fire safety will be an asset in the Fire Inspector/Fire Prevention positon.”

Booker has been with the department since 2015 according to a news release.

A fire inspector works to ensure buildings are following the Fire Services Act and Regulations and fire prevention bylaws.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer