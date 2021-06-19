Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association organizes Fathers Day cleanup

Volunteers will gather at South Gate Shopping Centre on Fathers Day before fanning out to help clean up downtown Chilliwack. (Facebook photo)

Volunteers will spend 90 minutes fanning out to gather trash in downtown Chilliwack

Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association (KCCA) is holding a community cleanup on Father’s Day.

For 90 minutes starting at 11 a.m. on June 20, volunteers are invited to help clean up downtown Chilliwack. Gathering at the South Gate Shopping Centre at 45905 Yale Road, teams will split off to cover four zones. Safety vests, garbage bags and garbage pickers will be provided.

Volunteers will bring their trash back to South Gate where it will be loaded in the back of a KCAA pickup truck and taken to the Bailey Landfill at 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers can move at their own pace with their own families/bubble, and COVID protocols around physical distancing will be followed.

Young volunteers will receive $10 Dairy Queen gift cards, sponsored by the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association. Refreshments (juice, cookies, snacks) will be provided to all volunteers as a token of appreciation.

For more info, email kindnesschainchilliwack@gmail.com or check out the event’s Facebook page facebook.com/events/603283377300693/

