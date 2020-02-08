Kindergarten registration opens at EIDES

The elementary school is now accepting kindergarten students for the 2020-21 school year

  • Feb. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Erin Rae stops into the EIDES office to register her son, Nash McGowan for school next year.

February is an exciting time at École Isabella Dicken Elementary School because we get to start meeting our next batch of kindergarten students.

On January 31, Nash came in with his mom Erin to register for kindergarten for September, 2020. We are holding our kindergarten registration blitz between February 3 and 13 and encouraging all parents who have a child ready for kindergarten in the 2020-2021 school year (children who will be five years old on or before December 31, 2020) to come in to our office and register their child.

Getting a clear idea of how many kindergarten students we will have for next year is our first step in planning for another successful year at ÉIDES.

