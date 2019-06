The Barriere Fire Hall was filled with young voices on May 23 when Ms. Young's Kindergarten class from Barriere Elementary was given a tour. Fire Chief Ashley Wohlgemuth said, "The youngsters were full of great questions and excited to sit in the firetrucks."

Pictured is Chief Wohlgemuth with the kindergarten class who were very happy to show off their fire fighter helmets.

(Submitted photo)