Kinder Morgan stops work on Trans Mountain pipeline

Kinder Morgan announced Sunday afternoon that it will stop all non-essential work and any related spending on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

“As KML has repeatedly stated, we will be judicious in our use of shareholder funds. In keeping with that commitment, we have determined that in the current environment, we will not put KML shareholders at risk on the remaining project spend,” said KML Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Kean.

The controversial project that would twin a pipeline that extends from Alberta to Burnaby has been the subject of countless protests and opposition from the B.C. government.

“A company cannot resolve differences between governments. While we have succeeded in all legal challenges to date, a company cannot litigate its way to an in-service pipeline amidst jurisdictional differences between governments,” added Kean.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited B.C. to once again voice Canada’s commitment to the project, in order to help grow the economy.

