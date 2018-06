Vernon's Kin Beach is temporarily closed until crews can remove debris

Kin Beach is closed as crews work to clear debris in the park following stormy weather. (Photo submitted)

Blustery weather has shut down Kin Beach.

“As a result of recent high winds and significant tree damage, Kin Beach will be closed until crews can remove debris from the park and assess the condition of the remaining trees,” the City of Vernon said in a release.

Work is expected to be completed prior to the weekend.

