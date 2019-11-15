Kimberley’s Platzl lights up this Saturday

Kimberley kids are invited to the Platzl Saturday evening, November 16 at 6 p.m. to meet Santa and watch the Platzl light up with festive lights.

This year, the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce had a new idea for Light Up — let a Kimberley kid turn on the lights. So a contest was begun and the winning ticket drawn Thursday afternoon by Chamber Manager Daniel Holden and Mayor Don McCormick. Turning on the lights will be five-year old Alba Harris. The winning ticket came from Bavarian Home Hardware. Join Alba and Santa in the Platzl at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16. Corey Bullock file.

It’s a Kimberley tradition and the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

It all starts at 6 p.m. with the Kimberley Community Choir performing seasonal songs. Then at 6:15 p.m. sharp, the special guest from the North Pole arrives.

A professional photographer will be taking photos of your kids with Santa. The photos will be available for purchase at $5 a piece. There will be plenty of time for parents to take their own photos as well.

So plan to bring the entire family, meet Santa, have a bite to eat, grab a hot chocolate and get your holiday shopping started.

And don’t forget, over 25 shops will be open late this Friday as well.

Please remember to dress warm so you can enjoy Light Up to the fullest.