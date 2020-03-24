Kimberley Transit free, measures in place to protect riders, staff

Troy Pollock, manager of planning with the City of Kimberley, confirmed for the Bulletin that Kimberley Transit customers will not be required to pay fares on Route 21, the Kimberley-Cranbrook Health Connections, Route 22, the KC Commuter, or local on-request transit services until further notices or changes to transit service delivery.

BC Transit has recently made changes to how they operate to keep their staff and users safe with the COVID-19 pandemic underway.

They’ve implemented enhanced cleaning measures on all their buses across the province, with buses getting cleaned daily with disinfection of hand straps, top buttons, doors and seat tops.

Riders are also directed to use the back door to get on the bus, unless they have accessibility issues.

Riders who need the front door for accessibility or the ramp can still use it, but they are asked to wave at the driver to let them know.

They’ve also asked all their users to follow the guidelines set out by the Canadian Public Health Agency with regards to hand washing, coughing or sneezing into a tissue or elbow and disposing of tissues as soon as possible.

