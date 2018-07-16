Kimberley Transfer Station remains closed, plans for partial re-opening in the works

The RDEK hopes to re-open the recycling areas, place some temporary bins for disposal of garbage.

On Friday, July 13, 2018 the Kimberley Transfer Station was significantly damaged in an overnight fire.

Many residents are wondering on the status of the site re-opening, and whether or not the recycling station will open soon. The Regional District of East Kootenay released the following statement on Monday, July 16, 2018.

Insurance investigators are sifting through the ashes and debris at the Kimberley Transfer Station Monday as the focus moves to securing and partially re-opening the site following Friday night’s fire.

“There are a number of steps we have to complete before we can look at a partial re-opening,” explains RDEK Environmental Services Manager Kevin Paterson. “Once the investigators have completed their work, we will have a structural engineer assess the building structure and begin moving out the rubble and burned debris and securing that area of the site.”

The RDEK then hopes to re-open the recycling areas and place some temporary bins for disposal of household garbage. “Our goal is to re-open to small, household loads as soon as we are able to; however, all larger or commercial loads will have to be taken to the Cranbrook Transfer Station or Central Subregion Landfill until further notice.”

City of Kimberley’s public works department has been working closely with the RDEK and the City’s curbside pick up will continue this week without interruption.

In the interim, the Transfer Station remains closed, although Paterson hopes to see the partial re-opening sometime this week. “We recognize there is an impact to residents and we are working to get things re-opened as quickly as possible,” adds Paterson. “We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

The fire broke out Friday night and caused significant damage to the transfer station building and a skid steer. The cause remains under investigation.

Until the site has re-opened, residents can dispose of their household garbage at the Cranbrook Transfer Station located at 2405 22nd Street North between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm daily.