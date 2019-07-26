Kimberley SunMine second quarter report

April, May and June's production was 95.8% of projected, generating $52,692 in revenue.

The City of Kimberley has released the second quarter update on SunMine production for 2019, and findings show that production was 95.8 per cent of projected, generating $52,692 in revenue.

April’s revenue saw $18,035 from 169.8 MWh, May’s revenue was $16,696 on 182.07 MWh and June saw $17,961 on 200.41 MWh.

At a Regular meeting of Council on Monday, July 22, 2019, Council discussed the report.

CAO Scott Sommerville says that April and May were a bit below projections, however June “came to the rescue”.

Councillor Darryl Oakley says that 95.8 per cent of projected revenue is “unbelievable” and asked if there would be any surprise costs arising in the next few months.

Sommerville replied saying that there will be a few trackers that need repairs, all of which can be done in house by City staff.

He adds that brush and weed control will also need to take place on the SunMine grounds, which is something that hasn’t been done before.

In terms of the SunMine sale to Teck, Sommerville and Mayor Don McCormick explained that there is no new information to present, but the sale is still in process.

READ MORE: Kimberley SunMine fourth quarter report

READ MORE: City meeting with Teck to proceed with SunMine sale

corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter