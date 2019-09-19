Kimberley Rotary and Chamber hosting all candidates forum next Thursday, September 26 at McKim

Kimberley voters will have an opportunity to hear from the candidates for MP in Kootenay Columbia next Thursday at McKim Auditorium, when the Kimberley Rotary Club and Kimberley Chamber of Commerce host an all candidates forum.

The massive Kootenay Columbia riding is on the east side of the map. Elections Canada file.

The forum will run from 7 to 9 p.m. The moderated forum will give candidates an opportunity to answer questions, and deliver opening and closing remarks. There will also be a brief meet and greet following hte forum. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

All candidates have been invited to attend, but at press time it was not confirmed if all will. Candidates for MP in this riding are: Incumbent Wayne Stetski (NDP); Liberal Robin Goldsbury; Abra Brynne (Green), Rob Morrison (Conservative); Rick Stewart (People’s Party); Trev Miller (Animal Protection Party) and Terry Tiessen (Libertarian).

The Kootenay Columbia riding includes Nelson to the west, south and east to the Alberta border, north to Revelstoke and east to teh border.