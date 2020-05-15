Kimberley Riverside Campground reopened

50 per cent capacity, self contained units only

Kimberley Riverside Campground is now open at 50 per cent capacity

The Kimberley Riverside Campground, owned by the City of Kimberley, opened up partially on May 13, 2020.

This means they transitioned to Phase 2 of their COVID-19 safety plan.

According to the campground website, the decision has been thoroughly planned out based on advice from Interior Health, direction from of the Province of BC and Government of Canada and coordination with the City of Kimberley, the Kimberley Community Development Society, and the Regional Emergency Operations Center.

The Kimberley Riverside Campground commenced Phase 2 partial opening on May 13th, 2020

The Kimberley Riverside Campground Putting Course opens May 16th, 2020

Campground Operations – Phase 2: May 13th to May 31st

• Only 50% of campsites will be available and they will be spaced out to ensure a minimum distance of 20 feet between trailers. Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited availability.

• Only fully self-contained units are permitted with a designated toilet facility. No tenting and no nonservice campsites are available.

• No shared facilities will be open: this includes showers, washrooms, playground, office. Laundromat is available by appointment only. If you need any items from the convenience store, please follow the posted signage for purchase instructions as entry to the store is not permitted at this time.

• Social distancing still applies: BC Government advises no social gatherings of more than 6 people and a minimum of 2-meter distance between non-household persons at all times.

• Campfires are permitted between the hours of 3:30pm and 11:00pm only.

• A waiver and code of conduct for each campsite must be read, completed and signed upon arrival. You can view/print/complete the waiver prior to arrival, it is located on our website.

• No cash transactions. Visa/Mastercard preferred and debit when needed.

• Please remain at the campsite wherever possible and avoid trips to busier areas such as stores.

• Please bring anything you may need during your visit with you from your hometown and avoid stops along the route wherever possible.

• The only guaranteed services available to you are the power/water/sewer on your campsite or the power/water and Sani-dump where necessary.

• Anyone returning to Canada must follow quarantine rules laws as per the Government of Canada.

• We may have to change site locations around to provide further distancing measures, especially if any sites are particularly close to one another. Those affected will be notified.

• We may have to alter reservations to provide an adequate period of transition/vacancy on each site between customers. In other words, no back-to-back reservations. Those affected will be notified.

• Cancellation penalties are waived due to Covid: If you need to cancel your reservation or choose not to travel, please contact us to arrange cancellation and a full refund of your deposit.

Putting Course Operations Phase 2: May 16 th to May 31st

• Putting course tickets may be purchased from the campground office. • Putters, Balls and Pencils will be sanitized upon rental and when returned.

• Flag poles will be removed and holes will have foam inserts to provide easy ball retrieval

• Social distancing rules still apply: A minimum of 2-meter distance between non-household groups.

• Tee Times will be scheduled to ensure adequate distancing

Kimberley Bulletin