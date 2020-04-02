Kimberley RCMP warn of illegal u-turns

Construction at the Kimberley Save On Foods Store means customers are putting up with some minor inconveniences during the build phase, one of them being access to the parking lot.

However, Kimberley RCMP are warning that making an illegal u-turn is not the way to improve your access.

Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel says that they have received numerous reports of illegal u-turns or illegal left turns on Warren Avenue near the Save On Store.

“There is a raised median on Warren Ave between Archibald Street and Fortier Street. This is to prevent vehicles from crossing over the oncoming lane of traffic. Drivers are either making a left turn when coming from Fortier Street or conducting an illegal U-Turn likely to gain access to the grocery store parking lot.

“Police recognize that as a result of the construction there is limited one way access which is an inconvenience. But by making illegal turns you are putting yourself and others at risk. The location is at the bottom of a steep hill with limited visibility to those entering Warren Ave from the side street. The recent snow fall resulted in some slippery conditions which makes the turns even more dangerous.

“Police are doing targeted enforcement in the area and have already dealt with some violators. Please take the extra few minutes to come from a safe direction.”

