Kimberley RCMP seek suspect passing counterfeit bills

Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel reports that police know the identity of a man allegedly passing counterfeit bills in town and will be making an arrest as soon as they locate him.

“On Aug 12, Kimberley RCMP received several reports of counterfeit bills being used,” Newel said in a press release. “Businesses reported a male subject used or attempted to use a $100 bill for small purchases. The bills were checked and found to be counterfeit.

“In one case when the alert clerk rejected the bill the suspect produced a $50-dollar bill, which was also found to be counterfeit.

“The counterfeit bills are fairly easy to distinguish from legitimate ones, the bills seized by police all have a torn corner. They are also a thick paper as opposed to the more plastic feel.”