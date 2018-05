Kimberley RCMP are looking for a vehicle taken from the Skookumchuck Pulp Mill on May 31, sometime before 3 a.m.

Kimberley RCMP are looking for a vehicle taken from the Skookumchuck Pulp Mill on May 31, sometime before 3 a.m.

The vehicle is a 2001, blue Dodge Duraqngo, BC license plate CK586D.

Crime Stoppers pays cash for information leading to the arrest of any car thief. If you have information on any vehicle theft, call the R.C.M.P. at (250) 427-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).