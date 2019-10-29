Kimberley RCMP second quarter report

Kimberley RCMP Sgt. Chris Newel recently released the second quarter report for 2019/20, with findings showing there were 610 calls for service, up 90 from the previous quarter.

Newel explained that this quarter was also up by 227 calls compared to January to March, which he says is typically the slowest time of year.

“There were 50 more calls that same quarter in 2018. Given that difference is over 90 days, it’s not significant,” Newel wrote in his report to City Council.

The majority of those 610 calls were traffic incidents/suspensions at 123 calls. Others include property at 35 calls, abandoned 911 calls at 32, and assisting with other emergencies at 31 calls.

Kimberley speed watch volunteers were busy during the second quarter, having been deployed 25 times with over 5000 vehicles going through their checks. Newel says the volunteers put in a total of 150 hours.

“[Speed Watch volunteers] promote traffic safety through education and awareness. They do not take any enforcement action, although we do send out warning letters based on their findings,” said Newel. “From July to September, Kimberley RCMP had 130 traffic contacts. 20 impaired drivers were removed from the road [and] there were 39 road checks conducted.”

The Kimberley/Cranbrook Crime Reduction Unit is always very busy, Newel says, and members are actively targeting prolific offenders and those involved in the drug trade.

“Over the last quarter there [were] no Kimberley specific arrests or investigations, but arrests made in Cranbrook always have a Kimberley connection,” Newel writes.

In terms of prolific offenders, there are three subjects on court ordered conditions in Kimberley that the detachment is monitoring.

“One is temporary while he works for an out of town contractor on a major Kimberley project. The other two we’ve been monitoring for quite some time with no issues,” Newel said.

Public relations and visibility is also a big priority of the Kimberley detachment. Over the second quarter there were 48 foot patrols conducted at various locations, with the majority being the Platzl. Seven school visits were done during September and 50 patrols were made to Wasa over the past three months.

