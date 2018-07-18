Kimberley RCMP reminds residents to make wise choices this JulyFest weekend

Kimberley RCMP is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and civil this JulyFest weekend.

“Kimberley RCMP recognize that JulyFest is a major event and there are a lot of fun activities to participate in, but also remind people to be safe and make wise choices,” wrote Sgt. Chris Newel in a news release.

“Over the years police have noted that persons attending the events are well behaved and are out to have fun,” he adds. “But there is often a few who consume a bit too much alcohol and cause the police or security to intervene. Spending time in jail or attending court probably isn’t in anybody’s plan, but it happens. Please drink responsibly, plan accordingly and make the right decisions.”

Newel says one of the most common offences police encounter over the weekend is consuming alcohol in public.

“The consumption of alcohol must be in a designated area, licensed premises or private property,” he explained. “The most heard excuse; ‘it’s JulyFest’, it is but Liquor Laws still apply.”

The fine for consuming alcohol in public is $230.

Police also usually deal with a number of noisy parties after the events.

“Although residents can be tolerant of noise over the weekend, please be courteous of your neighbours,” says Newel. “Yelling or even loud talking will carry a considerable distance in the warm summer air. The noise bylaw is in effect, but the city has granted JulyFest organizers an exemption Friday and Saturday night for the event only.”

Extra officers including Traffic Services have been brought in to assist the Kimberley Detachment. Police want everybody to have a safe, enjoyable weekend.