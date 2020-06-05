Kimberley RCMP pick up another early morning impaired driver

Another impaired driver has been picked up by Kimberley RCMP, this time on the morning of June 4, 2020.

Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley Detachment said in a press released that an officer on patrol on Highway 95 east of Kimberley noted a vehicle without a license plate.

“He conducted a traffic stop and learned the driver had obtained a temporary operating permit. But while dealing with the driver he showed signs of alcohol consumption. The breath demand was read and two breath samples were obtained, both a Fail. The driver is now prohibited from driving for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for 30 days. In addition the driver did not have a valid BC Driver’s Licence.

“There is a misconception that impaired drivers only come out at night,” Newel said. “Impaired drivers are apprehended at all hours, in this case 7:45 am. Drivers apprehended in the mornings often tell officers they haven’t drank since last night, but depending on how much they may have had, there still could be alcohol in their system.”

